Ayanda Thabethe, Thembi Seete & Zozibini Tunzi: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
It’s Monday and as per usual, your weekly guide to what the rich and famous got up to over the weekend is here.
Despite the somber week we had in Mzansi, some of our celebs spent time with their fans while others went further afield and preached peace. Here’s what your favourite celebs got up to.
Miss SA represented SA in the Big Apple in a major way. The 25-year old beaut was at New York Fashion Week and she walked the ramp draped in a one-of-a-kind Maxhosa, Mpondo-land inspired gown by Laduma Ngxokolo. After slaying the ramp, she went hit the big city in a fierce leather dress we just have to have!
In other fashion week news, Ayanda Thabethe attended her first New York Fashion Week and of course she looked like someone fresh off the ramp. Homegirl always brings her best foot forward.
Boom Shaka took us back to the 90s with a performance at Huawei Joburg Day on Saturday and of course our fave, Tay Tay, slayed the fashion the same way she did all those years ago.
In between gigging, songstress Lady Zamar spent some time with her beau. The couple went paintballing and we wish those guns had cupid's arrows so they can throw them in our direction.
Singer Cici took two lucky fans on a date this weekend. The ladies went shoe-shopping and grabbed some lunch. What a sweet treat!
Yvonne Orji is reunited with the leading ladies of Insecure. In between takes, the beauties took some beautiful snaps and we love them!