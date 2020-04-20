Lasizwe opens up: I feel like I’m in a dark hole

Reality TV star Lasizwe is known for his crazy YouTube skits, but he told TshisaLIVE he often struggles with being a public figure and having to put on a brave face amid depressing moments.

In an emotional interview, Lasizwe said he often felt like he is in "a deep, dark hole" and wants to share his experiences with fans in the new season of his reality show in the hope it will help others.

"There's a big difference between Lasizwe and Thulasizwe Dambuza. This season Thulasizwe is kind of going through a lot in terms of his personal life. He is trying not to affect the Lasizwe life, because Lasizwe is nothing but happiness and pure joy. I don't want to say much, but that's what people will see on the show."

Although the depressing episodes are not yet severe, Lasizwe said he sometimes felt a little lonely and isolated.

"I experience loneliness and isolation, and then I tap out. It's like a coming and going type of feeling. It's like you zone out of it, and sometimes you find yourself bouncing back into that feeling."