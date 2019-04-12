Best & worst dressed celebs on the E! channel celebration red carpet

Last night the stars came out in droves to celebrate pop culture channel, E!. The global, multi-platform brand also used the occasion to announced its new brand campaign, “Love E! Live E!” in Africa.

The campaign features a mixture of talent from Hollywood in the US, as well as the biggest names in African pop culture.

Fronted by E! Africa host Kat Sinivasan, the campaign includes E! News host Giuliana Rancic and Kim Kardashian West.

The campaign was unveiled in a star-studded room that included Minnie Dlamini, Bonang Matheba and D'Banj. The evening's entertainment included Cassper Nyovest and Dj Zinhle on the decks.

But back to the red carpet where throngs of celebs stepped out in style....well....mostly.