Best & worst dressed celebs on the E! channel celebration red carpet
Last night the stars came out in droves to celebrate pop culture channel, E!. The global, multi-platform brand also used the occasion to announced its new brand campaign, “Love E! Live E!” in Africa.
The campaign features a mixture of talent from Hollywood in the US, as well as the biggest names in African pop culture.
Fronted by E! Africa host Kat Sinivasan, the campaign includes E! News host Giuliana Rancic and Kim Kardashian West.
The campaign was unveiled in a star-studded room that included Minnie Dlamini, Bonang Matheba and D'Banj. The evening's entertainment included Cassper Nyovest and Dj Zinhle on the decks.
But back to the red carpet where throngs of celebs stepped out in style....well....mostly.
BEST DRESSED
Nomzamo Mbatha
Nomzamo Mbatha has become an unstoppable fashion machine after a few career lows. We loved her feathered top that (uncharacteristically) kept her chest out of sight. As usual she kept her hair simple, but chic.
Bonang Matheba
The Queen B just always gets it right. Bonang looked sexy and classy in her Villioti Fashion Institute silver dress. The nude peek-a-boo detail was simply stunning.
Jessica Nkosi
Event: @eonlineafrica #15yearsofE #loveEliveE Ensemble : @otiz_seflo Hair: @gkdreamhairltd • • • • • #lczaafrica #africa #fashion #highfashion #fashionista #stylist #fashioninfluencer #brands #fashionhouse #fashiondesigner #makeup #hair #hairstylist #glamsquad #african #sophisticated #glam #makeupartist #hairdresser #events #styleinspiration #fashionblogger #style #outfitinspo #stylist #photography #elegance #madeinafrica
This dress wasn't particularly fashion-forward but Jessica's curves worked it in all the right places, making for a beautiful silhouette.
Dj Sabby
Dj Sabby was by far the best-dressed man on the night. Simple, sleek and dashing. The black ensemble with minimal accessories had us swooning. Sigh.
WORST DRESSED
Minnie Dlamini
Oh no, Minnie. What in the pink mess was going on here? Minnie's take on Jessica Rabbit was easily the most shocking (pink) look from the ladies on the night. The gloves, the multi-coloured bejewelled belt, the mismatched pink just left her looking like Basic-a Rabbit.
Lasizwe
Lasizwe loves attention. We get it. But last night the assault on our eyes was just too much. His baby grow and blazer ensemble left us feeling empty inside.
Somizi and Mohale
We love Somizi and Mohale, but we hate whoever styled them for this event. Somizi's torn jeans looked out of place in a room full of suits, and Mohale looked like he was on his way to a daytime business meeting.
Roxy Burger
We wanted to love this look as much as we love Roxy, but unfortunately the poor fit with the pants sweeping all the way down to the earth's core left her looking like a disco-queen gone wrong.