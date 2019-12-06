Trevor Noah and Lasizwe top the list of most watched on YouTube South Africa for 2019

It’s that time of the year again when YouTube goes on a rewind of moments the world watched the most.

Sifting through views, shares, comments and likes amongst its users, the annual YouTube rewind video has collected a mix from vloggers, singers and current affairs personalities.

Whether you were losing your wits for the priest who brought a dead man back to life or laughing along with YouTube sensation Lasizwe, here are some of the top performing videos that had South Africans glued to their screens big and small.