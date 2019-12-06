Trevor Noah and Lasizwe top the list of most watched on YouTube South Africa for 2019
It’s that time of the year again when YouTube goes on a rewind of moments the world watched the most.
Sifting through views, shares, comments and likes amongst its users, the annual YouTube rewind video has collected a mix from vloggers, singers and current affairs personalities.
Whether you were losing your wits for the priest who brought a dead man back to life or laughing along with YouTube sensation Lasizwe, here are some of the top performing videos that had South Africans glued to their screens big and small.
Most watched videos of 2019
Trevor Noah tops the list for South Africa’s most watched video but not for his late night talk show.
The comedian, who also had a cameo as the voice of a griot in the hit Marvel movie Black Panther, had garnered over 26 million views playing a game on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Other local stars who shone include Lasizwe performed third best for his video on South African drive thru’s with over 1.5 million views and a video on Uzalo actress Gugu Gumede with 1.2 million.
MultimediaLive also managed to bring home the numbers for the video of Prophet Alph Lukau where he seemingly brings a man back to life.
Top Music videos
Amapiano may have taken South Africa by storm but when it comes to YouTube hits, hip hop artists like Nasty C, Biggy, Cardi B and Lil Nas X dominated.
However, with more than 6 million views, Sjava’s uMama dominates the list followed by Sam Smith and Normani’s Dancing With a Stranger.
Much like Biggy, Afrikaans musician Ricus Nel and Snotkop also represented a different flavor with their video of more than 4 million views, Boerepompie.
Take a look at the global 2019 YouTube Rewind video here:
