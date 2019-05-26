Lasizwe's fictional vlog character scored him a major gig

Whether you think his videos are funny or not, there's proof that someone out there thinks Lasizwe's comedy is on point. So much so that one of his video characters, Nomatriquency, scored him a gig with a major retailer.

Nomatriquency, a woman who proudly speaks her Papa Penny English and has a "don't care" attitude, featured in a video that caught the eye of the powers that be when she imitated a retail worker.

Now she's signed a deal to work with Game stores on various online campaigns.

"They saw a video of Tricky Baby and sent me a DM. I thought it was a joke. They then hit me up on my wall. Next thing, mo'ghel was signing contracts and securing her bag. It's amazing. Like, here I am proving that you can make it work, you know on the internet as a vlogger or influencer. I am getting actual money for being myself - well the various later egos I have."