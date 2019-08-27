Lasizwe springs Hollywood surprise at VMAs

TV star Lasizwe Dambuza channelled Marilyn Monroe in a curly blonde wig as he rocked the red carpet at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in New Jersey last night.

The event was a star-studded Hollywood affair with A-listers such as Missy Elliott, Taylor Swift, Lenny Kravitz, Rick Ross, Keke Palmer, Cardi B, Lil Nas X and Queen Latifah in attendance.

A navy beaded suit by local fashion designer Ryan Keys completed Lasizwe’s old Hollywood glamour transformation.

“The performances were my highlight of the night and just how professional and on time everything is. The production was next level, just the hype of it all,” an ecstatic Lasizwe told SowetanLIVE after the show.

“I learned a lot about the strong work ethic of Hollywood. It’s astonishing to me.”

The night saw performances by Miley Cyrus, Latifah, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, HER, Normani and Big Sean.

Missy Elliot performed a medley of her hit songs and received the honourary Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Seeing rapper Cardi B and makeup guru James Charles in person was another highlight for Lasizwe.

“Seeing Cardi B and just breathing the same air as her and being in the same room as her was amazing,” he gushed.

“He (Charles) went passed me and I was just star-struck. I didn’t even know what to say or do.”

Big winners of the night included Swift, Jonas Brothers, Card B, FKA Twigs, and Ariana Grande.

The awards air tonight in SA on MTV at 20.30pm.