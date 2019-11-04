SNAPS | Here’s why Mzansi thinks Cedric Fourie is 'hot property'

Actor Cedric Fourie is one yummy snack, who's built a rewarding career and name for himself.

He's famous for his spicy role as wealthy businessman Lehasa Maphosa in Mzansi's favourite soapie, Skeem Saam, who unknowingly sparks Sonti’s heart.

Cedric, who has an engineering background, followed his lifelong passion for the film industry and, according to his fans, he's glad he did.

Cedric's charm as Lehasa has consistently grabbed public attention, making him one dynamic powerhouse of an actor.

In his bid to open a conversation about homophobia, Cedric joined forces with TV personality Lasizwe Dambuza last year to show Mzansi how much hate gay people face.

This came after intimate snaps of himself with Lasizwe, who also made an appearance on his reality show.

After being called a “waste of a man” for being pictured with Lasizwe, Cedric clapped back on Twitter, saying, “Gay men are being called 'waste' by some bitter women who’ve just realised they’ll never have them. As if they’d have them if they were not gay.”

He said despite the backlash he would not change or stop supporting the LGBTQI+ community.

Many applauded him for tackling such a controversial topic in an attempt to educate people.