Minnie, Bonang & Lasizwe got dragged for their E! Africa looks
Social media was a drag fest on Thursday evening when some of your faves, including Minnie Dlamini, Bonang Matheba and Lasizwe were mocked for their outfits at E! Africa's 15th anniversary event in Joburg.
Celebs always run the risk of facing the firing squad when they hit the red carpet in any outfit more daring than a standard black dress and Minnie was no exception.
Fans felt like they haven't seen Minnie on the red carpet very often since she got married but they definitely weren't bowled over by her outfit. Her wavy hairstyle, coupled with DJ disc curls, gloves and bright pink high slit dress left fans dizzy.
What happened to Minnie Dlamini's fashion sense? ? pic.twitter.com/9gw9v9Wu6L— kgabo Shilabjwe (@kgabo_shilabjwe) April 12, 2019
#15YearsOfE #Minnie A whole reject cake pic.twitter.com/NycWQUcDip— Fortune Fano (@Fortunemcedisi) April 11, 2019
#MINNIE looks like a vanish cleaner ambassador #LoveELiveE pic.twitter.com/yftejHjHMa— ?Dimas? (@madymamadima) April 11, 2019
Bonang: Minnie is u wearing a curtain?— 2nd_Born? (@drdwing) April 11, 2019
#15YearsOfE pic.twitter.com/TvmJVPLQIh
Bonang looking at Minnie like " Girl you should have asked for one of my designers' contacts hey.."...??? #15YearsOfE pic.twitter.com/cCbiRHAhsz— zanele kabini (@kabini_zanele) April 11, 2019
Minnie is crying out for help and we’re not seeing it yuh ha ????#15YearsOfE pic.twitter.com/zBRd6yqum0— karlie (@KarlieMomo) April 11, 2019
Bonang looking at Minnie like moghel? u apere eng?? pic.twitter.com/YTM7pV7C66— Thando N. (@Thandolwethu__N) April 11, 2019
Minnie Jones Gloves??Deserve To Be Tweeted On Their Own ???#15YearsOfE pic.twitter.com/n9esJdxQk0— David M (@DavidAfrica9) April 11, 2019
Minnie shared a stage with her long-time rival Bonang and the pair were a picture of professional.
But over on the social media streets Bonang faced her own battles after being criticised for repeating an outfit.
Oh, the horror!
At least Minnie too a risk bonang is always wearing same old glitter miss sa dress???— Mvulazane?? (@Mvulazane4) April 12, 2019
I have seen Bonang in that similar dress before, i expected more FASHION from her, I'm disappointed #15YearsOfE— kgabo Shilabjwe (@kgabo_shilabjwe) April 11, 2019
I feel like I've seen the dress Bonang is wearing before, but she still looks gorgeous!— ? (@amta__) April 11, 2019
Bonang's outfits always look the same. I feel Knaomi has a better fashion sense.— ? (@TropicsnClay) April 11, 2019
Yal be wearing the same jean 4 times in 1 week without a single wash mara le busy judging @bonang_m saying it issa repeat outfit. Ningenaphi?? #15YearsOfE pic.twitter.com/FnpoPgcVKG— Katlego (@katlegomathuloe) April 12, 2019
Comedian has done it all on the red carpet from sophisticated to showing up looking like a granny. This time he went for the shock factor and paraded a swimsuit.
Eish! Fans were not impressed.
Haibo what's going on this Earth? What's this? ??????#15YearsOfE #lasizwe pic.twitter.com/UUv3ZWMYAQ— Reneilwe Lethabo (@NaeLoeBae) April 11, 2019
What on Earth is Lasizwe wearing? ???? #15YearsOfE pic.twitter.com/M16t9RzlA2— zanele kabini (@kabini_zanele) April 11, 2019
Fixing The Country We Have visitors Tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ZUi3YLaon0— Scara (@ButtyScara) April 11, 2019
We fix the country and honor the graduates at the same time— Ntate Chris (@ntate_chris) April 11, 2019
#LoveELiveE pic.twitter.com/S9iJsmL6eK
Lasizwe decided tonight will be the night he makes it dangle...go on with your bad self sis, unamaryts#15YearsOfE #LoveELiveE pic.twitter.com/XBWT3YSVnm— HeadB*InCharge (@BontleMS) April 11, 2019
I see Lasizwe is wearing a baby romper to match his childish personality. https://t.co/GioBsNo3p1— Sinenhlanhla ? (@MyLifeAsSne) April 11, 2019
???????????????????????????????????this is how you fix a country pic.twitter.com/lqKVkgAGTR— France (@francefortune_) April 11, 2019
Poor Lerato Kganyago soon found herself in the middle of the mess, when a Twitter user asked when she was going to show up, to which a troll responded that she'd probably just show up in a suit as always.
Lerato was watching and told the troll to go play somewhere else.
Ya vele!!! Angithi your faves wear their tralala’s all the time? Why can’t I wear what works for me? ??♀️ https://t.co/jLXLHp5sIX— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) April 11, 2019