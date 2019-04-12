Pic of The Day

Minnie, Bonang & Lasizwe got dragged for their E! Africa looks

By Kyle Zeeman - 12 April 2019 - 11:27
Minnie, Bonang Matheba and Lasizwe all saw flames from social media for their outfits.
Image: Babalwa Mneno Twitter (Minnie), Bonang Matheba Instagram (Bonang) and Lasizwe Twitter (Lasizwe)

Social media was a drag fest on Thursday evening when some of your faves, including Minnie Dlamini, Bonang Matheba and Lasizwe were mocked for their outfits at E! Africa's 15th anniversary event in Joburg.

Celebs always run the risk of facing the firing squad when they hit the red carpet in any outfit more daring than a standard black dress and Minnie was no exception.

Fans felt like they haven't seen Minnie on the red carpet very often since she got married but they definitely weren't bowled over by her outfit.  Her wavy hairstyle, coupled with DJ disc curls, gloves and bright pink high slit dress left fans dizzy.

Minnie shared a stage with her long-time rival Bonang and the pair were a picture of professional.

But over on the social media streets Bonang faced her own battles after being criticised for repeating an outfit.

Oh, the horror!

Comedian has done it all on the red carpet from sophisticated to showing up looking like a granny. This time he went for the shock factor and paraded a swimsuit.

Eish! Fans were not impressed.

Poor Lerato Kganyago soon found herself in the middle of the mess, when a Twitter user asked when she was going to show up, to which a troll responded that she'd probably just show up in a suit as always.

Lerato was watching and told the troll to go play somewhere else.

