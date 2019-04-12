Minnie, Bonang & Lasizwe got dragged for their E! Africa looks

Social media was a drag fest on Thursday evening when some of your faves, including Minnie Dlamini, Bonang Matheba and Lasizwe were mocked for their outfits at E! Africa's 15th anniversary event in Joburg.

Celebs always run the risk of facing the firing squad when they hit the red carpet in any outfit more daring than a standard black dress and Minnie was no exception.

Fans felt like they haven't seen Minnie on the red carpet very often since she got married but they definitely weren't bowled over by her outfit. Her wavy hairstyle, coupled with DJ disc curls, gloves and bright pink high slit dress left fans dizzy.