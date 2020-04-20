Siphiwe Tshabalala may be down but he's not out

The absence of competitive football has aggravated clubless Siphiwe Tshabalala's situation as he could have found a team by now.

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Shabba left Turkish side BB Erzurumspor last year and says he was on the verge of securing a deal locally and in China, but the coronavirus pandemic has halted those plans. This has cost the 35-year-old financially as he had to dig deep in his savings to survive.

"I'm still going to play but at this moment I'm not thinking about football. Everything has been put on hold," Tshabalala told Sowetan.

"We will see after this pandemic but I will be back. There has been interest but I don't want to talk too much about that."

Tshabalala, who etched his name into the country's history books when he scored the opening goal for Bafana in the 2010 Fifa World Cup, has admitted even his businesses have hit an all-time low during this lockdown.