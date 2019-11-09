WATCH | Kelly Khumalo serves major sauce in visuals for Undithatha Kancinci music video

Singer Kelly Khumalo seems to be on a mission to reclaim her power and not allow herself to be taken for granted.

The singer, clearly taking the title of her song Undithatha Kancinci in its complete, literal sense, shared a series of risqué video and snaps from the new music video shoot on Instagram,

Before dropping the song on October 18, in a sit-down interview with SowetanLIVE's TshisaLIVE, Kelly explained that the song was about her claiming back her power through music as she was tired of being overlooked.

While on a new journey of expressing who she was, Kelly proved to the world what she meant as she shared a snippet of what the music video entailed.

In the video which symbolised “freedom,” the singer wrote, “Your Goliath is your platform, it’s a place for you to strut your stuff, a place to show the devil who’s Boss!”