The world's a stage as Kelly Khumalo plans global act

The race for Female Artist of the Year at the 25th annual South African Music Awards (Samas) is one of the most hotly anticipated and tough to predict.

The category will see gqom firecracker Busiswa face off with Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi, Gospel superstar Lebo Sekgobela and Afro-pop goddess Zonke.

It's diva Kelly Khumalo who seems likely to scoop the gong with her eighth studio album Unleashed.

But Khumalo tells SowetanLIVE that she is not expecting anything tomorrow night at Sun City in the North West.

"I have no expectations; I never expect anything in life. I'm just going to go there to have a great time," she says.

"What's special for me would be the album that I'm nominated for, which is very close to my heart.

"Otherwise there is nothing new. It's the same stuff over and over again.

"From the beginning I always knew I will last because I love what I do and respect the people I do it for."

When we spoke on Tuesday, Khumalo still didn't know what she would be wearing on the big night. She was not even stressing about it.

"I don't know what I'm wearing; it's still in the making. All I know is that it's big, that's what I have been told. I haven't had time to see it."

Having won numerous awards, graced countless magazine covers and performed on big stages, Khumalo says she hasn't reached her biggest accomplishment yet. She wants to take over the world.

"For me I'm yet to accomplish the things that I want.

"For me my biggest thing is to touch more people through my music.

"Being a global artist, that would be an accomplishment for me," she says.

"I don't believe in re-invention. I believe in growth. You grow, make mistakes, learn and do better next time.

"The more people don't understand me, the better for me. I'm not for people to understand," she says.