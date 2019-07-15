Kelly Khumalo, Meghan Markle & Khaya Mthethwa: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
In what was one of the biggest sporting weekends in a while, what with the Wimbledon final, Cricket World Cup wrapping up and British Grand Prix race all going going down, you'd be forgiven for thinking the rest of the rich and famous sat at home and watched like the millions that tuned in to see some epic moments.
But elsewhere in the world, celebs were carrying on with their fabulous lives: looking glam and taking selfies disguised as casual moments caught by chance....
Here's some of what the faves got up to.
Kelly started the day off lamenting that she was not able to go to church as she couldn't find her car keys (a problem we can identify with). But in true Kelly style she picked herself up and eventually left the house with daughter in tow, looking like she was about to own the day in a pair of embellished knee-high boots.
Fresh from his heroics at the African Cup of Nations in Egypt, football player Bongani Zungu, the better looking of our Bafana players, shared a fire snap to announce that he was officially on holiday.
It was a royal affair in London when Meghan Markle met Queen B at the European Premiere of The Lion King. Oh, and their husbands Prince Harry and Jay-Z were also in tow. But our eyes were firmly fixed on the two beauties, three if you include Beyonce's revealing golden number.
Yebo siyabona that if you go to church with Khaya Mthethwa, you better have your story straight! The musician, pastor, presenter shared a picture of him looking more like he was off to a black-tie event, than church.
New mother and all round face of "skaba hemisa", LootLove, showed us that just because she's now a mother to twin girls, we must not sleep on her. She took Sunday on in an on-trend and uber hip suit and sneakers combo.
Jada Pinkett-Smith and daughter Willow had us in our feels when Jada shared a video of her daughter greasing her hair. We love that they shared something even us mere mortals do, basing the scalp...albeit they were doing it off a yacht in the middle of Greece.
Your favourite rich uncle, Idris Elba, proved why so many love him. He's not only an accomplished actor, but also moonlights as a deejay. In the run up to playing a set in Ibiza, he also revealed that he plays percussion too. Swoon.