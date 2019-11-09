Senior department of justice official arrested after R1.7m disappeared

A 44-year-old senior official attached to the department of justice was arrested on Friday following investigations into corruption and fraud at the office of the Mpumalanga Master of the High Court.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said the investigation, launched by the Serious Commercial Investigations division, had been probing the alleged siphoning of claimants’ funds from the Master’s office for almost two years.

“It was established that the senior official allegedly directed claimants to her ‘lawyer’ boyfriend to process their claims. Claimants never received their money. Instead it was shared among the two. So far almost R1.7m has disappeared affecting eight families,” Mulaudzi said.

He added that enquiries had revealed that the boyfriend was a lawyer and that the official had misrepresented the state by claiming to be a South African.