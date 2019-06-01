Joyous Celebration steals the night
A host of A-listers on Friday skipped the first night of the 25th South African Music Awards (Samas) in Sun City, North West, opting to attend rapper AKA’s private pre-party instead.
Big names such as girlfriend DJ Zinhle, Khuli Chana, DJ Lamiez Holworthy, Nomzamo Mbatha, Nicholas Nkuna, Bontle Modiselle, Motsoaledi Setumo, Reason and Luthando “LootLove” Shosha attended the Fela in Versace hit-maker’s soiree.
The first night of the Samas was not screened live and was hosted by former child star Hulisani Ravele. Newcomer of the Year Simmy performed her hit song Umahlalela to an empty room.
The winners list was dominated by Joyous Celebration, Cassper Nyovest and DJ Black Coffee. But almost all the winners were not there to accept their awards in person. Joyous Celebration 22 scooped Best Selling DVD and Best Selling Artist.
In a rare instance for the night, Jabu Hlongwane and Lindelani Mkhize were there to accept the awards in person.
Cassper’s "Fill Up Orlando Stadium" won the Best Live Audio Visual Recording category, while DJ Black Coffee’s "Drive" featuring David Guetta and Delilah Montagu took home Best Collaboration.
Zonke won Best R&B Album, Nathi scooped Best African Adult Contemporary Album and Nakhane was awarded Best Alternative Album. Other winners of the night included Nasty C, Vusi Nova and Diamond Platnumz.
Tonight (Saturday) the live show will air on SABC 1 at 8pm and will be hosted by Bob Mabena, Melanie Bala, Khuli Chana, Seipati ‘Twasa’ Seoke, Mbatha and Mpho 'Popps' Modikoane.
Bongo Maffin, Trompies, Sjava, Sho Madjozi, Mlindo The Vocalist, Kelly Khumalo, Rebecca Malope and DJ Sumbody are scheduled to perform.
Winners List
BEST ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
Ard Matthews - Impossible Machines
BEST AFRICAN ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
Nathi- Iphupha Labantu
BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
Nakhane - You Will Not Die
BEST R&B/SOUL ALBUM
Zonke - L.O.V.E
BEST REGGAE ALBUM
Black Dillinger - Mavara is King
BEST CONTEMPORARY FAITH MUSIC ALBUM
We Will Worship - Seasons Volume 1
BESTE KONTEMPORÊRE MUSIEK ALBUM
Coenie de Villiers - Pure Coenie
BEST JAZZ ALBUM
Bokani Dyer Trio - Neo Native
REST OF AFRICA AWARD
Diamond Platnumz - A Boy from Tandale
BEST LIVE AUDIO VISUAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR
Cassper Nyovest - Fill up Orlando Stadium - Robin Kohl
BEST COLLABORATION
Black Coffee feat. David Guetta and Delilah Montagu - Drive
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Jeremy Loops - Gold by Robert Smith
BEST PRODUCED ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Nasty C - Strings and Bling by Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, Sipho Dlamini and Collin Gayle
BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Vusi Nova - Manyan-nyan by Robin Walsh
REMIX OF THE YEAR
Zakwe - Sebentin by Cassper Nyovest, HHP, Blaklez, Kwesta and Musiholiq
BEST SELLING DVD
Joyous Celebration 22 All for You
BEST SELLING ARTIST
Joyous Celebration - Umoya kulendawo
SAMRO/CAPASSO HIGHEST AIRPLAY COMPOSER’S AWARD
Lady Zamar -Collide