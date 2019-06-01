Joyous Celebration steals the night

The winners list was dominated by Joyous Celebration, Cassper Nyovest and DJ Black Coffee. But almost all the winners were not there to accept their awards in person. Joyous Celebration 22 scooped Best Selling DVD and Best Selling Artist.

In a rare instance for the night, Jabu Hlongwane and Lindelani Mkhize were there to accept the awards in person.

Cassper’s "Fill Up Orlando Stadium" won the Best Live Audio Visual Recording category, while DJ Black Coffee’s "Drive" featuring David Guetta and Delilah Montagu took home Best Collaboration.

Zonke won Best R&B Album, Nathi scooped Best African Adult Contemporary Album and Nakhane was awarded Best Alternative Album. Other winners of the night included Nasty C, Vusi Nova and Diamond Platnumz.

Tonight (Saturday) the live show will air on SABC 1 at 8pm and will be hosted by Bob Mabena, Melanie Bala, Khuli Chana, Seipati ‘Twasa’ Seoke, Mbatha and Mpho 'Popps' Modikoane.

Bongo Maffin, Trompies, Sjava, Sho Madjozi, Mlindo The Vocalist, Kelly Khumalo, Rebecca Malope and DJ Sumbody are scheduled to perform.

Winners List

BEST ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

Ard Matthews - Impossible Machines

BEST AFRICAN ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

Nathi- Iphupha Labantu

BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

Nakhane - You Will Not Die

BEST R&B/SOUL ALBUM

Zonke - L.O.V.E

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

Black Dillinger - Mavara is King

BEST CONTEMPORARY FAITH MUSIC ALBUM

We Will Worship - Seasons Volume 1

BESTE KONTEMPORÊRE MUSIEK ALBUM

Coenie de Villiers - Pure Coenie

BEST JAZZ ALBUM

Bokani Dyer Trio - Neo Native

REST OF AFRICA AWARD

Diamond Platnumz - A Boy from Tandale

BEST LIVE AUDIO VISUAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Cassper Nyovest - Fill up Orlando Stadium - Robin Kohl

BEST COLLABORATION

Black Coffee feat. David Guetta and Delilah Montagu - Drive

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jeremy Loops - Gold by Robert Smith

BEST PRODUCED ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Nasty C - Strings and Bling by Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, Sipho Dlamini and Collin Gayle

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Vusi Nova - Manyan-nyan by Robin Walsh

REMIX OF THE YEAR

Zakwe - Sebentin by Cassper Nyovest, HHP, Blaklez, Kwesta and Musiholiq

BEST SELLING DVD

Joyous Celebration 22 All for You

BEST SELLING ARTIST

Joyous Celebration - Umoya kulendawo

SAMRO/CAPASSO HIGHEST AIRPLAY COMPOSER’S AWARD

Lady Zamar -Collide