Sam Meyiwa was never the same after Senzo's death - son

Sam Meyiwa, the father of the late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa who was shot and killed in October 2014, died an angry man.

This was revealed to Sowetan by family spokesperson Sfiso Meyiwa, confirming the death of Sam who died early on Monday morning at Durban’s Prince Mshiyeni Hospital.

“Since the death of Senzo, my father has never been the same again. His death tore him apart," Sfiso said. "Late last year he suffered a stroke. From there onwards, his health deteriorated and he was in and out of hospital.”