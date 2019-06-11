Kelly Khumalo releases fiery statement after #SenzoMeyiwa 'arrests': I will fight till my last breath

Singer Kelly Khumalo has released an emotionally charged statement after the hashtag #SenzoMeyiwa dominated social media amidst calls for justice, following weekend reports, which claimed that "imminent" arrests were on the cards for four celebs.

The late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was gunned down on October 26 2014 in Vosloorus, at his then girlfriend Kelly's house, in an alleged botched armed robbery. After almost five years no one has been brought to book in the case.

In the wake of the reports, Kelly's name was yet again dragged into the debacle. She has also had to fend off cyberbullying and accusations from angry fans over the past few years.

She took to social media on Monday evening to set the record straight on what it feels like to be subjected to this.

Kelly made it clear that she is not going to sit back and let people "abuse" her.

"I'm not going to sit back and let you abuse and accuse me of something I have nothing to do with. I have co-operated with the law, gave all the necessary information. If there's one thing I will never do is take the fall for something I know nothing about I will fight till my last breath because that's who I am," Kelly said.