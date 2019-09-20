Blaklez opens up about his struggle with depression

Blaklez has opened up about his struggles with depression, explaining how the death of his mother left him in a dark place.

The rapper's mother died in 2013, just months after the birth of his daughter.

Reflecting on his life following her death, Lez said he made several bad choices as he struggled with depression that threatened to destroy him.

"For the next few years I made the worst choices as I struggled with depression. God stayed with me as I fought my way out of a life-threatening mindset."