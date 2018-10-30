Now is the time to fight depression

More resources are needed to fight depression, as it continues to claim the lives of young and old South Africans every year.

According to statistics released by the World Health Organisation this year, 11.6 of every 100 000 people in the country commit suicide.

The world body said it was generally accepted that the majority of suicide cases and attempts were by persons suffering from depression, with an estimation of over 300 million people battling the condition globally.

The latest incident to hit the headlines locally was that of hip-hop star HHP, who allegedly committed suicide last week.

In an article in today's newspaper, some higher education institutions have released their latest suicide statistics.

Wits University reportedly recorded three deaths this year, with the latest incident being reported late last week.

The University of Johannesburg said there was one incident reported, the same as at the University of the Free State.

Rhodes made headlines in August when one of its students, Khensani Maseko, took her life after she was allegedly raped by her then boyfriend in May.