The Steve Biko of SA hip-hop‚ Blaklez‚ has lamented the lack of social consciousness in the industry saying that too often those who try to bring an “edge” to hip-hop are not appreciated enough.

The rapper‚ whose latest album includes songs such as Who Killed Senzo? and Cool Slaves‚ told SowetanLIVE he has been fighting against the tide for several years as the “figurehead of black consciousness in music””

“It has got easier but there is still not a lot of space in the industry for social rappers‚ they aren’t appreciated as much. I don’t know what it is exactly because there are artists that speak loudly away from the music. Maybe they fear they will lose fans if they try to push a message.”

Blaklez had no such reservations on his album Baby Brother‚ addressing everything from self-worth to economic inequality.