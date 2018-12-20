Their spirit and legacy live on

As we bid farewell to the year, we look back at some of Mzansi's top celebrities who died this year.

Hugh Masekela

The legendary giant of music got us off on a sombre note just as the year started. He died of prostrate cancer on January 23. He was 78 years old.

Sandy Mokwena

The Scandal! actor, better known as Bra Eddie, took his last bow on January 25. He spent 17 years on the e.tv set. He was 68 when he died after a sudden illness.

David Phetoe

The veteran actor died at the age of 85 on February 1. He was most famous for his role as Paul Moroka on Generations.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Born Nomzamo Winifred Zanyiwe Madikizela, the Struggle heroine died in hospital on April 2. She was 81 years old and finally revered for her bravery and the role she played in fighting apartheid.

ProKid

The rapper, real name Linda Mkhize, died on August 8. Cause of death was a rare case of bleeding in the gastrointestinal tract. He was 37 years old.

Chris Matshaba

Former Motsweding FM and North West FM radio host Chris Matshaba died on February 10 from cancer. Married to Muvhango actress Tsholofelo Matshaba, he was 39 years old.

Zola Skweyiya

The politician died on April 11 at the age of 75. Skweyiya served as minister of public service and administration in former president Nelson Mandela's cabinet and minister of social development under Thabo Mbeki.