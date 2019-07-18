Slikour, Chris Jaftha and Ndumiso Lindi get real on mental health

Remember when South African men had a fictitious men’s conference to escape buying Valentine’s Day gifts? They should probably have a real one to discuss depression and suicide because the figures are alarming.

On average, 18 South African men die by suicide every day, three times more than the number of women. Globally, suicide accounts for half of all violent deaths among men. It gets worse, the number of suicides in Gauteng has also increased dramatically. According to financial services company Liberty, their suicide claims almost doubled, from 78 in 2017 to 152 last year.

Psychologist Gerhard Grundling says men tend to be more ill-tempered when they are depressed, which is postulated as one of the factors leading to suicide.

Other factors include social isolation, loss of a loved one, imprisonment and unemployment. “Substance abuse, including alcohol, increases the risk of suicide dramatically.