Jackie Phamotse: Bold and still unshaken

One of SA's most controversial authors Jackie Phamotse has emerged from a scathing legal skirmish against TV mogul Basetsana Kumalo and her husband Romeo with a nomination for a coveted award.

This as Phamotse's book Bare: The Blesser Game was nominated among the top 10 best-selling books for the 2019 SA Book Awards.

The book, which was published in 2017 and tells a Jimmy comes to Joburg kind of story, has been nominated under the category best adult fiction along with The Zulu Wedding by author Dudu Busani-Dube.

Phamotse and Busani-Dube are the only two female authors to be nominated for the award.

The 31-year-old Soweto-born author says she is excited about the nomination, noting that it has not been an easy journey getting on the list, especially because she is self-published.

"I believe my book was nominated based on the message it sent out. It is a huge milestone for me to be nominated amongst the best."

The book details the hardships of a young woman from a mining town who came to Joburg in the hope of a better life.

The storyline tells the nitty-gritties of the blesser/blessee relationships and how the real world eats up and spits out people who want to live life in the fast lane.