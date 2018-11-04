Gigi sparks frenzy on social media

Rapper Gigi LaMayne, who had previously opened up about struggling with depression, sent Mzansi into a frantic frenzy yesterday with her ominous tweets.

This after her Twitter handle posted her birth and a date of death - 7 July 1994 - 3 November 2018.

The tweet came just as HHP's funeral was taking place. The Bosso hitmaker, who also suffered from depression, took his own life last Wednesday. The tweet was followed by another that said "the end". They were later deleted as some fans speculated she was in hospital.

Trouble seemed to kick off on Friday when she tweeted: "We are all human and under pain and pressure, we crack. The therapy I'm getting has made it all better. I'm starting to see. I was hurt way before I was hurt."