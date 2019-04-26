Entertainment

K.O: I spent a lot of time trying to pull myself out of a dark space

By Kyle Zeeman - 26 April 2019 - 06:49
K.O said that his dramatic weight loss had many questioning his HIV status.
K.O said that his dramatic weight loss had many questioning his HIV status.
Image: Via Instagram

Hip-hop superstar K.O has opened up about his depression and dramatic weight loss, explaining that his struggles in the industry nearly defeated him and his career.

K.O told Metro FM's Thomas Msengana that he fell into a dark space after the collapse of his company Cashtime and pressure to change his sound. He said that the pressure around him got so much that he ended up scrapping much of his second album and starting again.

"All that pressure and all those kind of things kinda put me in a dark place. I spent a lot of time trying to pull myself out of that, extract myself from that whole situation. That is what I have been doing since 2017."

K.O reflects on 2-year 'dark hour': I took too many losses

The star took to Instagram on Monday evening to post a prayer for strength and claimed he was at a crossroads in his life.
Lifestyle
6 months ago

He said that he faced questions over whether he was "done" as an artist and had to fight to keep his career afloat.

The rapper recently opened up about his battle with depression on Instagram, saying it started to get bad after the collapse of his company Cashtime.

"Nothing ever works out if your heart is not in a happy space.. I made a conscious decision to choose happiness."

It is not the first time that K.O has had a hard time after being dragged to the court of public opinion. Several years ago his HIV status was questioned after he dropped weight.

K.O said that he was chubby before going solo because he was full of "beer and other things", but decided that he wanted to make a change to his lifestyle and that the weight loss was solely because of this decision.

K.O says lack of support from his ex-Cashtime artists 'broke his heart'

Much has been said about the demise of K.O's stable Cashtime.
Shwashwi
11 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
Homes destroyed, lives lost: KZN floods leave a trail of devastation
X