K.O: I spent a lot of time trying to pull myself out of a dark space

Hip-hop superstar K.O has opened up about his depression and dramatic weight loss, explaining that his struggles in the industry nearly defeated him and his career.

K.O told Metro FM's Thomas Msengana that he fell into a dark space after the collapse of his company Cashtime and pressure to change his sound. He said that the pressure around him got so much that he ended up scrapping much of his second album and starting again.

"All that pressure and all those kind of things kinda put me in a dark place. I spent a lot of time trying to pull myself out of that, extract myself from that whole situation. That is what I have been doing since 2017."