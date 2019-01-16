Ambitiouz Entertainment rapper Kid Tini has been the talk of Mzansi this week after the release of his latest music video which deals with issues such as depression‚ teenage pregnancy‚ abortion and suicide.

The video for his hit single Cinga dropped last Friday and has already hit the local YouTube trends list.

It features images of a body hanging‚ blood in a bag‚ a girl finding out she is pregnant and a backroom abortion. It also touches on topics of prostitution‚ drugs and bullying.

The video left Mzansi in its feels and the rapper told TshisaLIVE it was all part of his plan to address social ills through it.

"I feel like we often just sweep things like this under the carpet and that is wrong when you look at all the things teenagers need to go through. If we treat it with such secrecy then it will never stop being taboo. It's important to talk about it."

The star said he hoped the video would start much-needed conversations around the social issues and hoped people would also hear his story.

Warning! The video is graphic and may offend sensitive viewers