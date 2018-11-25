Rapper Big Zulu nabbed for assaulting lover

The inkabi rap founder and Brentwood ambassador Siyabonga Nene spent a night in jail after he was arrested on Thursday for allegedly moering his girlfriend and mother of his two-year-old daughter.

The 31-year-old rapper and former Isibaya actor, famously known as Big Zulu, is facing an assault charge after allegedly attacking his baby mama.

Nene allegedly grabbed her by the throat and threw her on the floor three times at their rented flat in Newtown, Joburg.

On Thursday the rapper was picked up by police at their flat and spent a night in jail before appearing at the Johannesburg magistrates' court on Friday.

The victim, who cannot be named to protect her minor child, told Sunday World it was the first time the rapper laid his hands on her but said he was always aggressive during their arguments.

