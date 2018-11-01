North West hosts memorial service for HHP.

A second memorial service for late hip-hop artist Jabulani Tsambo is underway at the Mmabatho Convention Centre in his hometown of Mahikeng, North West.

The legendary rapper, known to many as HHP, died last week at his Randpark Ridge home in northern Johannesburg after allegedly committing suicide following his battle with depression.

To honour the rapper, the North West government has decided to give him an official civic funeral on Saturday. North West premier Job Mokgoro is expected to deliver an eulogy on behalf of the provincial government at the funeral. The first memorial was held at the Newtown Music Factory in downtown Johannesburg on Tuesday.