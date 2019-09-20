Drug mule must expose her handlers

It was sad to watch as relatives of drug mule Nolubabalo "Babsie" Nobanda emotionally welcomed her back home yesterday after she spent eight years in a Thai prison.

Nobanda made headlines across the world when she was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok in 2011, with cocaine mixed with baking powder.

The drugs were woven into her faux dreadlocks.

At the time, she told authorities that she had been hired to deliver the drugs to a customer at a hotel in the Asian city.

The 31-year-old was initially sentenced to 30 years in prison, which was later commuted to a 15-year sentence. But she spent only eight years behind bars, as she was granted amnesty by the Thai king last month.