Solidarity college project laudable

The move by union Solidarity to establish an Afrikaans-medium college should be applauded as an example of a proactive community intervention to address a social need rather than wait for the government to provide.

The construction of the R300m occupational training college has been hailed in some quarters as a progressive and lambasted in some as a step backward, with others seeing it as a racially motivated project.

The all-over-the-show Gauteng education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi was the first off the blocks in accusing those involved in the building of the Afrikaans-only college as being "anti-transformation". He further dismissed the idea of the college as "not good for the future of our country".

As citizens we also know what is not good for this beloved country of ours. What is undesirable is the continuation of the collapse of our public institutions such as our schools and hospitals.