Solidarity looks after its own, while ANC government lowers the bar

My cousin brother sent me an electronic link that had the news about Solidarity building its Afrikaans only university.

One of the comments on that link said blacks invest in churches, prophets and pastors more than themselves. Whites invest more in themselves and their children.

Solidarity members are beneficiaries of a cruel system that segregated people and told Solidarity members that they are better than all dark-skinned people.

Their government was better than ours because it took care of them. Ours only takes care of a few who are their cronies. So, when their government was voted out, they still had the skills and the resources.

They then had the past 25 years to continue to rebuild their government under the help of the constitution.

They say that they will admit everybody who is prepared to study in Afrikaans. This is a legal way of excluding the majority of South Africans.