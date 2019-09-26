Panyaza Lesufi warns Mmusi Maimane: 'Don't use my name to please racists'

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has slammed DA leader Mmusi Maimane, saying he should not use his name “to please racists”.

This is after Maimane used his Heritage Day speech to take a jab at Lesufi for criticising an Afrikaans "university" that is set to open late next year.

Last week Lesufi said a “race-based institution” would fail in SA and insisted that the university intended to segregate and remind the country of the past.

“It’s very important to understand where we come from, that there was a certain language that was used to oppress people in this country,” he said at the time.