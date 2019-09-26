South Africa

Panyaza Lesufi warns Mmusi Maimane: 'Don't use my name to please racists'

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 26 September 2019 - 06:53
DA leader Mmusi Maimane disagrees with Panyaza Lesufi, pictured, on the proposed Afrikaans university. 'Remember one thing: if today they start to attack a language like Afrikaans, tomorrow they will be attacking isiTswana and isiZulu,' said the DA leader.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane disagrees with Panyaza Lesufi, pictured, on the proposed Afrikaans university. 'Remember one thing: if today they start to attack a language like Afrikaans, tomorrow they will be attacking isiTswana and isiZulu,' said the DA leader.
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo/Sowetan

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has slammed DA leader Mmusi Maimane, saying he should not use his name “to please racists”.

This is after Maimane used his Heritage Day speech to take a jab at Lesufi for criticising an Afrikaans "university" that is set to open late next year.

Last week Lesufi said a “race-based institution” would fail in SA and insisted that the university intended to segregate and remind the country of the past.

“It’s very important to understand where we come from, that there was a certain language that was used to oppress people in this country,” he said at the time.

Panyaza Lesufi slams new Afrikaans university: ‘Don’t remind us of apartheid’

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi has slammed an Afrikaans university that is set to open next year.
News
1 week ago

Weighing in on the subject, Maimane said Lesufi's comments sought to divide the nation.

“I fear there are some that want to divide us. I fear there are those who want to stand up ... that are spewing hatred against other people,” said Maimane.

“I heard even from Panyaza ... who is trying to shut down the language of other people. Remember one thing: if today they start to attack a language like Afrikaans, tomorrow they will be attacking isiTswana and isiZulu."

He also warned that this “attack” will put SA in jeopardy of losing the right to “stand together”.

Taking to social media, Lesufi reiterated that he would oppose a university that “will exclude the poor”.

He then warned Maimane: “Don’t use my name to please racists. If you are scared of racists, that’s not my problem.”

Veteran MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko makes most of 'sim swap' call

In her first stint as a member of the executive in Gauteng Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko lasted just 25 days in the job as agriculture and rural development ...
News
23 hours ago

Tragedy after pupils sneak out of lodge to go swimming

A grade 12 pupil who drowned during a matric dance excursion at the weekend had apparently sneaked out at a lodge with friends for a dip.
News
3 days ago

Grade 12 pupil drowns at Rustenburg lodge during matric dance excursion

A grade 12 pupil from Lethabong high school in Soshanguve, Tshwane drowned in a swimming pool at the Ananda Lodge in Rustenburg on Saturday.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mom of missing teacher heads for Vietnam
No ticket today thanks! Motorist drives off with officer on bonnet
X