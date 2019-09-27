There is nothing racist in plans for Afrikaans-only university in SA

Solidarity, the trade union that is linked to AfriForum, announces that it will soon be opening an Afrikaans-medium private university.

Suddenly thousands of black people are up in arms protesting against the move, which they call unconstitutional and racist.

It's taken me a few weeks of thinking and reading, trying to understand why opening a private university that chooses to conduct its business in Afrikaans only can be regarded as racist. I have finally given up thinking.

Afrikaans is not a race, it's a language. Look, I am writing this in English, and many of you, like me, are not native speakers of English.

Most business institutions in this country conduct their business in English, which is not a black African's mother tongue, except in a few recent instances.