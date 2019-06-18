Six key quotes from Julius Malema's Youth Day speech: 'We will defeat them with our unity'

Malema said learners in South Africa needed to be taught from the African perspective. Here are six key quotes from his speech:

Decolonising education

"This is where battles are fought to decolonise education. Decolonising education means we ought to liberate the syllabus, the content must liberate the minds of the young black people."

The image of coloniser

"The youth of 1976, when they fought against Afrikaans, knew that the coloniser wanted to make them into the coloniser's image. The image of coloniser is to want to bleach your skin, straighten your hair and to speak English better than the coloniser."

Embracing as Africans

"To decolonise education is to decolonise our society and thereby embracing who we are as Africans."

Unity and consciousness