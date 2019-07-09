From voice clips to the big stage

What started off as a silly joke between a group of friends ended up as a dream-come-true for Madibe Mahlatji.

Mahlatji, popularly known as Leisa la Maisa in social media circles, shot to stardom eight months ago when his friends recorded him mimicking Zulu and Pedi-speaking taxi drivers who were fighting at a taxi rank in Germiston.

The 35-year-old self-made comedian from Ga-Mphahlele, Limpopo, caught the attention of many with his broken Zulu.

The second voice recording to go viral on social media was teasing Idibala hitmaker King Monada, warning him not to set foot in Ga-Sekhukhune, Limpopo, because people there wear expensive clothes and cannot afford to dance to his song by rolling on the ground.

After the voice recordings were widely circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, Moisa, as he refers to himself, began getting requests to MC at weddings and other events around the province.

He said he was hesitant at first because he was a politician and businessman.

"I was worried my clients and my fellow comrades would judge me for being a 'comedian' and not take me seriously. But that was not the case. Instead, it opened more doors for me.

Today I make a living out of it.

"My brand has grown. I charge between R10,000 and R20,000 for one event, depending on how big it is and how far the venue is," he said.

Moisa said his work was now appreciated beyond his home province of Limpopo.