Quality and equal state education for all will enhance fabric of society

Our basic education requires serious attention. The state needs to prioritise this, not only through its budget, but through radical transformation and law reform. The Education Amendment Bill provides a good start despite the pushback.

Various reports suggest that the "bill has been criticised for limiting the powers of school governing bodies in appointing school heads of departments, principals and their deputies".

We should be bothered that SGB'S (in former model C schools) want to retain powers in our functioning public schools.

I have asserted previously how the rogue SGBs are the bane of the failing education system in this country.

They run schools without a care for children's constitutional rights - having the freedom to adopt policies that they believe benefit their children without care for the consequences for other groups.

SGBs are known to adopt language and admission policies that are detrimental and perpetuate exclusion. SGBs are oblivious to the fact that access to education in one's official language, such as Afrikaans, cannot be prioritised over the right to equitable access to learning by other racial groups.

The Constitutional Court ruled that a university would not be able "to provide language of choice without indirectly discriminating on the basis of race".

The court found that this could potentially lead to racially segregated classrooms and confirmed that English will be the primary medium of instruction. Shouldn't we all support the amendment bill?