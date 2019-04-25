Changing face and character of SA varsities

Rhodes University is one of the institutions that have been at the centre of the transformation debate. This was evident in 2017 when after 115 years of existence, the students demanded the renaming of the university.

The institution's vice-chancellor Sizwe Mabizela said the community of the university council decided to retain the name.

"The council decided that the university will continue being known as Rhodes University. However, the issue of transformation has been very broad at our university and there are various dimensions to look at - student population in terms of the demographic representation our university has transformed significantly. The majority of our students are black and black African. I think we have made significant progress in that regard," Mabizela said.

He said they have also made a huge stride in terms of administrative and support staff and for the first time in the history of the university, they have a black registrar and a first black woman who is a director of human resources.

"I am just mentioning the senior positions so that you can have a sense of what is happening there. We have also transformed our curriculum, even though one cannot just change things overnight. The curriculum by its nature is transformed over a period of time but we have engaged the debate on decolonisation, embrace knowledge from other parts of the African continent," Mabizela said.