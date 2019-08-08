In its head of argument before the Constitutional Court‚ Gelyke Kanse said it acts on behalf of hundreds of thousands of South Africans who cannot receive tertiary education in their indigenous mother tongue particularly “the brown Afrikaans speaking people of the Western Cape”.

It said Zulu is the indigenous language of the largest group of South Africans followed by Xhosa‚ Afrikaans and‚ then only‚ English. It said in the Western Cape Afrikaans was the majority language‚ followed by Xhosa and then English.

“Brown people are the largest population group in the Western Cape – the majority of them speak Afrikaans and many of them‚ particularly those from rural areas can only receive tertiary education in that language‚” it said.

“They are by far the most under-represented group at tertiary education institutions and the drop out figure is by far the highest.”

Gelyke Kanse submitted that of the 26 South African universities‚ not one uses an indigenous language other than Afrikaans as a language of instruction‚ and that Potchefstroom campus in the North West University was the only place where one could still obtain a degree in Afrikaans.

Of the four universities in the Western Cape‚ it said‚ three use English as the exclusive language of instruction‚ and that Stellenbosch University uses it “progressively predominantly”.

Gelyke Kanse reminded the court that Stellenbosch University was historically an Afrikaans university‚ and that its 2014 policy sought to advance the use of English and Afrikaans equally.

The association previously approached the high court seeking an order to set aside the 2016 policy and reinstate the 2014 policy.