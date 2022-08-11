MO AND PHINDI | Being a strong-willed wife comes naturally to many women
By Mo and Phindi - 11 August 2022 - 08:35
In a country that has women as the face of poverty, domestic abuse, rape and femicide, appreciating the equality of men and women as a matter of fundamental principle is paramount. That this principle of equality transcends social and marital status is even more important. This is partially because women are more likely to lose themselves in marriage than their husbands.
However, the 21st century wife, especially the late baby boomer and certainly the millennial wife, is generally self-assured and isn’t afraid to express her full personality in marriage. Often, she is affirmative and assertive. She’s clear about what type of marriage she wants and doesn’t shy away from demanding better treatment from her husband...
