Marriage isn’t about compromises but about building a relationship

Giving up your wishes in favour of your spouse’s harms the union by restraining its growth

You must have heard the myth: “compromise is key to a successful marriage”, or that “marriage is all about compromise”.



Actually, one online article we came across reads, “Compromise – no matter how difficult – is a necessary part of any successful, enduring marriage.” The idea being, once we’re married we need to get used to making concessions – no matter how deep our beliefs and convictions are on the given issue – to settle our different perspectives...