Marriage isn’t about compromises but about building a relationship
Giving up your wishes in favour of your spouse’s harms the union by restraining its growth
You must have heard the myth: “compromise is key to a successful marriage”, or that “marriage is all about compromise”.
Actually, one online article we came across reads, “Compromise – no matter how difficult – is a necessary part of any successful, enduring marriage.” The idea being, once we’re married we need to get used to making concessions – no matter how deep our beliefs and convictions are on the given issue – to settle our different perspectives...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.