MO AND PHINDI | Stop doing these things to your spouse in public
Throwing public humiliation into the marriage mix is harmful
No-one should have a disrespectful partner, especially in marriage, and nobody has the right to be so. It’s even worse when your spouse disrespects you in public. It’s humiliating, cringeworthy and highly embarrassing. It’s also abusive, undermining, hurtful and unacceptable.
Being publicly put down by a person that supposedly loves and should be protecting you is highly demoralising in marriage. Some partners may even be demotivated to make public appearances at any social gathering with spouses that disrespect them...
