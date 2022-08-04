×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

MO AND PHINDI | Stop doing these things to your spouse in public

Throwing public humiliation into the marriage mix is harmful

04 August 2022 - 10:58
Mo and Phindi Relationship Thursdays

No-one should have a disrespectful partner, especially in marriage, and nobody has the right to be so. It’s even worse when your spouse disrespects you in public. It’s humiliating, cringeworthy and highly embarrassing. It’s also abusive, undermining, hurtful and unacceptable.

Being publicly put down by a person that supposedly loves and should be protecting you is highly demoralising in marriage. Some partners may even be demotivated to make public appearances at any social gathering with spouses that disrespect them...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele