SOWETAN | Scrap metal ban papers over cracks
By Sowetan - 11 August 2022 - 08:19
The government's draft policy proposal to impose a ban on scrap metal exports as part of a raft of new measures to deal with the pillaging of infrastructure is a tacit admission that the state is unable to protect public property.
This is because the move comes in the face of growing damage caused by the theft of scrap metal and cable on infrastructure such as the electricity network, railway tracks and others vital to the economy. Yet the number of arrests made pale in comparison to the amount of damage caused by the vandals...
