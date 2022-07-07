Signs that you’re growing apart should be a red flag for your relationship
You literally have become strangers
Growing apart, one of the most cited reasons for divorce, is never quick. It happens slowly, over a period of time. And it doesn’t happen to a couple without their permission.
Growing apart, or growing separately, is a state of disconnectedness from your spouse that is as a result of you not prioritising one another and living separate lives where it’s each to his/her own. You could be sharing the same house, even the same bed, but be kilometres apart and neither of you is truly privy to what the other is up to. Eventually, you literally become strangers...
