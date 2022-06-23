Why people stay in unhealthy and abusive relationships
Leaving is much easier said than done
The ongoing scourge of domestic violence in our country cannot be overemphasised in the media. Those of us with the privilege of working in the media have a responsibility to draw the public’s attention to it as much as it’s within our means. We should do so even more given that many incidents aren’t covered, reported to authorities or even prosecuted.
One of the most common questions people often ask about relationships where toxicity and abuse are prevalent is, “Why didn’t she leave?”..
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.