Why people stay in unhealthy and abusive relationships

Leaving is much easier said than done

The ongoing scourge of domestic violence in our country cannot be overemphasised in the media. Those of us with the privilege of working in the media have a responsibility to draw the public’s attention to it as much as it’s within our means. We should do so even more given that many incidents aren’t covered, reported to authorities or even prosecuted.



One of the most common questions people often ask about relationships where toxicity and abuse are prevalent is, “Why didn’t she leave?”..