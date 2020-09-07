Let's fight corruption to avoid SA taking route of failed state
SA should not fool itself into believing it is unique and will never suffer the consequences of its decisions. We are not any different to the many countries that have collapsed and started blaming issues on the past.
Thieving is almost ingrained into African society, east or west, north or south. As with everything there are levels. But we can no longer be party to people who are not bothered, whose priority is self-enrichment...
