South Africa

Medical doctor arrested in KZN probe into fraudulent disability grants

By Lwandile Bhengu - 06 September 2020 - 15:06
A 51-year-old doctor was arrested in Durban on Friday for allegedly defrauding Sassa between 2005-2008
Image: South African Gov‏ via Twitter

A medical doctor who has been wanted for two years for allegedly defrauding the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has been arrested, the Hawks said.

The man, aged 51, was arrested in Durban on Friday by the Hawks' Durban Serious Corruption Investigation unit.

He is alleged to have been responsible for processing fraudulent disability grants in Ngwelezane, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

“The doctor was allegedly involved in the defrauding of Sassa between 2005 and 2008. It is alleged that he was responsible for the processing of fraudulent disability grants at Ngwelezane Sassa offices,” said Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Capt Simpiwe Mhlongo.

After the fraudulent applications, Sassa deployed a deputy director, Thembinkosi Dlamini, who uncovered the files and spoke to the beneficiaries of the fraudulent activities.

“Mr Dlamini was then shot and killed within six days in the office [in June 2008]. Six accused were arrested, convicted and sentenced for his murder,” said Mhlongo.

His death led to a parallel investigation by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation task team.

The doctor is expected to appear in the Durban specialised commercial crime court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

