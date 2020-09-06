Sasco demands 'student bank' and expansion of NSFAS

The ANC-aligned SA Student Congress (Sasco) has demanded that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa see to it that the ANC-led government establishes a “student bank”.

It also demanded that Ramaphosa ensure that any SA student whose household income is below R600,000 a year qualifies for government-sponsored funding through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Currently only students whose household annual income is below R350,000 per annum are eligible for NSFAS funding.

The Sasco demands were made by its president Bamanye Matiwane on Sunday, during the organisation's 29th anniversary virtual celebrations.

Matiwane said a “student bank” would better understand the financial obligations and pressures of students.

“A student bank that understands that before getting NSAFS, you do not have anything as a student. We want a student bank that can assist students but not take from students,” said Matiwane.