Nelson Mandela's former doctor defended his tell-all book before he died, mourners told

Former surgeon-general of the SA National Defence Force Dr Vejay Ramlakan was “robustly” defending the publication of his tell-all book about statesman Nelson Mandela's final days to the Health Professions Council of SA before his sudden death.

A small group of mourners at Ramlakan's funeral held at the Durban City Hall on Saturday heard during an obituary delivered by Ricky Naidoo how Ramlakan's controversial work Mandela's Last Years was “voluntarily withdrawn” after it had received a “mixed reception”.

“His personal written reflections on the father of the nation, Nelson Mandela, Mandela's Last Years (later voluntarily withdrawn), had a mixed reception, and at the time of his death, Ramlakan was robustly defending the publication of the book at the Health Professions Council of SA,” Naidoo said.

In 2017, the book was taken off bookstore shelves after the Mandela family accused the author of breaching doctor-patient confidentiality and Mandela’s widow‚ Graça Machel‚ threatened to sue him. Madiba died in December 2013.

At his funeral, held with “full military honours”, Ramlakan, 62, was honoured for his contribution as an anti-apartheid activist as well as a medical doctor.

He died on August 27 from a suspected heart attack.