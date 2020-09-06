Bongani Bongo wants 'legal basis' before he'll step aside as MP and NEC member

ANC MP Bongani Bongo has made a U-turn, saying he is not stepping aside as chair of parliament’s portfolio committee on home affairs, nor from the ANC national executive committee.

This was despite Bongo having indicated earlier in the week that he would be stepping back from both roles following pressure from his party leaders because he is due to go on trial next year on corruption charges.

Bongo told the Sunday Times on Friday that he has written to his party bosses asking them to explain the legal basis for asking him to stay away though no court has found him guilty of anything at this stage.

He said it was only ill health that had kept from his parliamentary duties this week.

“I am not against stepping aside ... stepping aside must have clear terms of reference because it is not based on the constitution of the ANC and the constitution of the country,” he said on Friday.

“The person who says I must step aside must write to me and say what this means so that when I go to court, I produce that thing.”

The controversial MP said written clarity from the ANC would be useful in the event the court asked him if he had stepped aside as “a self-conviction” or because his conscience told him it was the right thing to do.

“I have to say, 'no, my organisation that I represent wrote this to me',” he said.