New medical drama explores frontline workers' struggles

The new SABC2 medical drama series Vutha, which premiered on Thursday night, is set to give viewers an inside look into the good, the bad and the ugly sides of healthcare.

Star of the show, Ayanda Bandla who portrays the role of Dr Anelisa Moabe, believes that Vutha will make viewers understand that frontline workers are hard-working people who deliver the best despite a lack of resources at times.

“Working in this show has made me realise that the dying of patients does affect them like [the death of] family and it is not that they do not care. For real, the loss of the life of a patient is not an easy one for doctors, it weighs heavily on them. Nurses and doctors have a duty to save people's lives despite a lack of resources, which is always the case, especially for developing countries like SA,” she said.

The show stars actors such as Kabelo Moalusi, Bandla, Miranda Ntshangase, Mmarona Motshegoa, Siya Sepotokele, Leroy Gopal, Dumisani Mbebe, Molobane Maja and Busisiwe Lurayi.

Bandla, from Protea North in Soweto, explained that Vutha explores the personal journeys of medical professionals in SA and looks at their challenges. The drama unfolds at a fictional hospital called Edward Dondolo Hospital in Daveyton.