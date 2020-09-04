New medical drama explores frontline workers' struggles
The new SABC2 medical drama series Vutha, which premiered on Thursday night, is set to give viewers an inside look into the good, the bad and the ugly sides of healthcare.
Star of the show, Ayanda Bandla who portrays the role of Dr Anelisa Moabe, believes that Vutha will make viewers understand that frontline workers are hard-working people who deliver the best despite a lack of resources at times.
“Working in this show has made me realise that the dying of patients does affect them like [the death of] family and it is not that they do not care. For real, the loss of the life of a patient is not an easy one for doctors, it weighs heavily on them. Nurses and doctors have a duty to save people's lives despite a lack of resources, which is always the case, especially for developing countries like SA,” she said.
The show stars actors such as Kabelo Moalusi, Bandla, Miranda Ntshangase, Mmarona Motshegoa, Siya Sepotokele, Leroy Gopal, Dumisani Mbebe, Molobane Maja and Busisiwe Lurayi.
Bandla, from Protea North in Soweto, explained that Vutha explores the personal journeys of medical professionals in SA and looks at their challenges. The drama unfolds at a fictional hospital called Edward Dondolo Hospital in Daveyton.
“Beyond the world of medicine, there is a world of love, friendship, betrayal, hope, desperation, corruption, greed and crime. Vutha is about frontline workers, what they go through in their professional capacity. To a certain extent, a lot of things that we are going to see on the show are experiences that a lot of people have and can relate to. You get to see what doctors and nurses go through professionally, [and] their lives away from hospitals,” she said.
One interesting story is that of Dr Moabe and her husband Dr Kgopotso Moabe, their marriage and how they try to make it work.
“There is something missing in their marriage and viewers are going to watch them as they struggle to find that missing element and how it affects their marriage,” she said.
The young actress, who has acted in TV shows such as Omen and Single Galz, said that she enjoyed shooting the show because she worked with a bunch of passionate performers.
Her interest in television started when she joined the show One Day Leader, where she was exposed to a lot of people and companies. While working for e.tv's breakfast show Sun Rise, she learnt a lot of skills like producing and sub-editing.
Her acting talent was spotted by fellow actor Gopal, who invited her to his workshops ... and the rest is history.
Nine years since the start of her working career, the actress, who studied political science and international relations, has now found a new home for herself in front of the camera.
Catch Vutha on Thursdays at 9.30pm on SABC2.
