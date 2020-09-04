SAHRC 'deeply concerned' about Zim, despite journalist's release from prison

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is deeply concerned about reports of human rights violations in Zimbabwe.

The commission said on Friday that though it welcomed the release of investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono from detention, it remained apprehensive.

Chin’ono was arrested on July 20 at his home in Harare ahead of anti-corruption and anti-graft protests on July 31.

He was released on $10,000 (R475) bail on September 2 after six weeks in prison.

The commission noted calls by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) to highlight the importance of respecting and fulfilling the right to life, freedom from torture, inhuman and degrading treatment, and the right to a fair trial.

The SAHRC said human rights violations had implications for neighbouring countries such as SA.